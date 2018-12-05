Head-To-Head Survey: Torchmark (TMK) and Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI)

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Torchmark pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Torchmark pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Torchmark has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Torchmark and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchmark 4 1 1 0 1.50 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torchmark presently has a consensus target price of $83.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Torchmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Torchmark is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Torchmark has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torchmark and Kansas City Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchmark $4.16 billion 2.21 $1.45 billion $4.82 17.06 Kansas City Life Insurance $450.70 million 0.82 $51.54 million N/A N/A

Torchmark has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Torchmark and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchmark 36.42% 11.70% 2.91% Kansas City Life Insurance 10.23% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Torchmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Torchmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Torchmark beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Supplemental Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, electronic media, and insert media. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities; and final arrangements planning, social security and retirement income replacement, and charitable giving life insurance products. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

