Healthier Choices Management (HCMC) & Pharming Group (PHGUF) Critical Review

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) and Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthier Choices Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $101.24 million 5.01 -$90.37 million ($0.18) -4.87 Healthier Choices Management $12.96 million 0.23 -$9.86 million N/A N/A

Healthier Choices Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pharming Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -36.30% -176.01% -26.20% Healthier Choices Management -118.88% -2,225.46% -131.60%

Risk and Volatility

Pharming Group has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthier Choices Management has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pharming Group beats Healthier Choices Management on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. It also engages in the development of recombinant human C1 inhibitor for treating HAE attacks; and recombinant human factor VIII (rhFVIII), a natural human blood clotting factor for treating haemophilia A. The company has a strategic collaboration with Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of new products based on the Pharming technology platform; and a partnership agreement with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development of rhFVIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide. The company also provides replacement parts, including batteries, coils, refill cartridges, or cartomizers that contain the liquid solution, atomizers, tanks, and e-liquids, as well as various types of chargers, carrying cases, and lanyards. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name. It sells its products through 13 vape retail stores in the Southeast region of the United States. In addition, it offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items through Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store. The company was formerly known as Vapor Corp. and changed its name to Healthier Choices Management Corp. in March 2017. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

