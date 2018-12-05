HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLKHF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HLKHF opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

