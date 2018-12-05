Heska Corp (HSKA) COO Jason A. Napolitano Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $312,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason A. Napolitano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 28th, Jason A. Napolitano sold 1,250 shares of Heska stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,250.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Jason A. Napolitano sold 2,500 shares of Heska stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Jason A. Napolitano sold 2,500 shares of Heska stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $278,750.00.

Shares of HSKA opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.63. Heska Corp has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.14 million. Heska had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heska by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Heska by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heska by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Heska by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heska by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

