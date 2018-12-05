Hess (HES) Given a $63.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hess from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hess has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.