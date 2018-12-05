Hess (HES) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 564.50 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Hess by 5,108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

