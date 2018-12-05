Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $17.59 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,562 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 160.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 213,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 30.8% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. Stephens cut shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

