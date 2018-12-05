Highpower International (HPJ) versus Security Devices International (SDEV) Financial Review

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Highpower International and Security Devices International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International 4.41% 19.02% 5.33% Security Devices International -816.72% N/A -163.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Highpower International and Security Devices International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Highpower International has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Devices International has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highpower International and Security Devices International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International $244.17 million 0.15 $16.77 million N/A N/A Security Devices International $290,000.00 50.94 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Highpower International has higher revenue and earnings than Security Devices International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Highpower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Highpower International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Highpower International beats Security Devices International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highpower International

Highpower International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in the research, design, production, and sale of battery packs and systems, and lithium batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric toys, power tools, portable computers and other electronics, medical devices, and other consumer products. It serves in Mainland China, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

