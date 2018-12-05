Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post sales of $130.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.70 million to $133.48 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $129.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $504.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $506.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $526.75 million, with estimates ranging from $519.70 million to $531.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Michael Jennings sold 5,000 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 80.6% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEP opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.14%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

