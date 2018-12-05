Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.21).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 212 ($2.77).

In related news, insider Laurence Keen purchased 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £5,009.76 ($6,546.14).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of September, 30, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

