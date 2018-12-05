Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Raised by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

