Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 539.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

