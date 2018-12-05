Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 540 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $190.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

