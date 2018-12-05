Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

HBMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director Richard G. Arnold purchased 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Arnold purchased 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,769.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,603 shares of company stock worth $99,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 62.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248,597 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 60.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

