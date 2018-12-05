Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,039,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,800,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Barclays upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.79.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,870 shares of company stock worth $729,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $240.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $216.32 and a one year high of $333.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

