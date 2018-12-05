Huber Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 902,032 Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 902,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,034,000. Qurate Retail Inc Series A makes up about 1.3% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter worth $119,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $159,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

