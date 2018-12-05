Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudbay Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 5th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.99. 734,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$473.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.360995874588938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$112,972.00. Also, Director Carin Shirley Knickel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Insiders have bought 73,600 shares of company stock worth $361,974 over the last ninety days.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

