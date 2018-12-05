HUYA (HUYA) Shares Down 7.1%

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 3,870,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,033,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HUYA by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HUYA by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,441,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in HUYA by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HUYA by 3,741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

