Hybrid Block 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,280.00 (HYB)

Hybrid Block (CURRENCY:HYB) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Hybrid Block has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Hybrid Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hybrid Block token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hybrid Block has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.02313986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00161501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00186169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.09890387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hybrid Block Token Profile

Hybrid Block’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hybrid Block’s official website is hybridblock.io. Hybrid Block’s official Twitter account is @HybridBlockHQ.

Buying and Selling Hybrid Block

Hybrid Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hybrid Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hybrid Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hybrid Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

