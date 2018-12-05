HyperQuant (HQT) Tops One Day Volume of $636,545.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $636,545.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.02357609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00158512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00188015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.09724087 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.