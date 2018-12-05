IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Receives $223.45 Average PT from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.45.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,799. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.83 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

