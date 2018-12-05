Ibex Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 235,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Barnes & Noble accounts for 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Barnes & Noble as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKS. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble during the third quarter worth $3,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,002,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 455,459 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 248,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 568,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKS opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $553.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.22. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $771.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.03 million. Barnes & Noble had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

BKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Barnes & Noble Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

