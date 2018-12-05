Ibex Investors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES)

Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Pioneer Energy Services worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 83,373 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $1,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

PES opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.62. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PES. B. Riley assumed coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

