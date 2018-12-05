IDEX Co. (IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $618.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.70 million. IDEX reported sales of $585.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,290,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,197,000 after acquiring an additional 95,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEX by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IDEX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

