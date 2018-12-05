IDEX Co. (IEX) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of IDEX worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $123.47 and a 1-year high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

