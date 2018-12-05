IG Design Group PLC (IGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on January 18th

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IGR stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Wednesday. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 440 ($5.75).

In other IG Design Group news, insider S Anders Hedlund sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,332,026.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group Plc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes gift packaging, greeting cards, partyware, stationery, creative play, and gifting products in the United Kingdom, Asia, the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It serves mid-sized retailers, other manufacturers and wholesalers of greetings products, service merchandisers, and trading companies.

