IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 7.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 466,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

