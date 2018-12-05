Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.69.

NYSE ITW opened at $132.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 180.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

