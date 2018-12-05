Income Opportunity Realty Investors (IOR) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $11.75 on Monday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

