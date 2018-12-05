Independent Franchise Partners LLP Sells 7,982 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $99,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $4,003,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,273 shares of company stock worth $19,410,942. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

