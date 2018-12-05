Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $28.33 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,094,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,171,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,726 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,545,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

