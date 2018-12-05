Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $15.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 69,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,917,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.08.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

