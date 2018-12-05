Insider Buying: Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (BAYK) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) CFO Judy Carol Gavant purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Judy Carol Gavant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Judy Carol Gavant purchased 1,000 shares of Bay Banks of Virginia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $8,950.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Judy Carol Gavant purchased 1,000 shares of Bay Banks of Virginia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $8,950.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Judy Carol Gavant purchased 1,862 shares of Bay Banks of Virginia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $17,912.44.

OTCMKTS BAYK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 7,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bay Banks of Virginia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bay Banks of Virginia Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bay Banks of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

