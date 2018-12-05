Insider Buying: NRC Group Holdings Corp (NRCG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) Director James R. Baumgardner purchased 5,000 shares of NRC Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NRCG stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. NRC Group Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NRC Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.81 price target for the company.

About NRC Group

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.

