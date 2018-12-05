Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Insider Sells 5,411 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) insider Carla S. Gatzke sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $48,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DAKT stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $401.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,586,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Daktronics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 83,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 285,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daktronics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAKT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Singular Research cut their price objective on shares of Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

