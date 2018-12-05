Insider Selling: Hays plc (HAS) Insider Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS) insider Alistair R. Cox sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total value of £1,727,000 ($2,256,631.39).

LON HAS opened at GBX 154.80 ($2.02) on Wednesday. Hays plc has a one year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hays to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 149 ($1.95) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.01 ($2.43).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

