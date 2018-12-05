Insider Selling: Largo Resources Ltd (LGO) Insider Sells 17,300 Shares of Stock

Largo Resources Ltd (CVE:LGO) insider Ernest Michael Cleave sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$65,740.00.

Ernest Michael Cleave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 22nd, Ernest Michael Cleave purchased 50,000 shares of Largo Resources stock.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Ernest Michael Cleave sold 488,622 shares of Largo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$224,766.12.

On Thursday, October 11th, Ernest Michael Cleave sold 125,000 shares of Largo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Ernest Michael Cleave sold 33,333 shares of Largo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$94,999.05.

Largo Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on LGO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

