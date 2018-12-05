Insider Selling: Visionstate Corp (VIS) Director Sells C$16,000.00 in Stock

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) Director John Putters sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$16,000.00.

John Putters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, John Putters sold 524,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$15,720.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, John Putters sold 230,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$6,900.00.

CVE VIS opened at C$0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Visionstate Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.13.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a 10 or 15 inch digital device mounted in high traffic areas that monitors and collects data on cleaning and maintenance services in the building services sector.

