Insmed (INSM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Insmed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $183,089.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis bought 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $249,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,827.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $871,726 over the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $452,000.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

