Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,552,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Integer by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,523,000 after acquiring an additional 352,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 19,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 13,633 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $1,178,163.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,793.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,761 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $143,134.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,229. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Integer to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of ITGR opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

