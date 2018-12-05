Integrated Asset Management Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (IAM)

Integrated Asset Management Corp (TSE:IAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th.

Shares of Integrated Asset Management stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974. Integrated Asset Management has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$2.01.

About Integrated Asset Management

Integrated Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative asset investment management company. The company provides investors with private equity, private corporate debt, managed futures, hedge funds, real estate investment management, property management and leasing, and merchant banking. It offers alternative asset class management to institutional, pension, and private clients.

