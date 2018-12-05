Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 3,516 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,182 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 233,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 152,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125,223 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ARDC opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

