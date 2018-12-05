Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post $10.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.55 million to $41.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.55 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.70% and a negative net margin of 308.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 790,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.88. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

