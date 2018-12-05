Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,487 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,190,000 after buying an additional 2,112,577 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $106,185,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11,080.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,982,000 after buying an additional 1,091,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after buying an additional 1,011,626 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $811,460.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,782 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,825 shares of company stock worth $13,907,688 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

ICE opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-stake-decreased-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.