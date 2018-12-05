Internap (INAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.48

Shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 286557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

INAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Internap in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Internap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Internap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Get Internap alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60. The company has a market cap of $152.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24). Internap had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Internap Corp will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Internap news, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,411.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,036.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $411,760. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Internap in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/internap-inap-hits-new-12-month-low-at-5-48.html.

About Internap (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.