Internet of Things (ITT) Trading Down 25%

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) shares fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 247,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 246,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

