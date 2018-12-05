Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,797 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,233,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 89,291 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

