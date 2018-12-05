Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was down 5.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $516.43 and last traded at $518.82. Approximately 975,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 807,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $548.93.
Specifically, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.88, for a total transaction of $1,132,529.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total transaction of $121,509.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,561 shares of company stock valued at $38,888,606. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.41.
The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,313,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,771,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,758,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,337,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,155,000 after buying an additional 1,068,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,942,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,689,013,000 after buying an additional 188,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,456,000 after buying an additional 1,554,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.