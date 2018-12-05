Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was down 5.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $516.43 and last traded at $518.82. Approximately 975,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 807,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $548.93.

Specifically, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.88, for a total transaction of $1,132,529.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total transaction of $121,509.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,561 shares of company stock valued at $38,888,606. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,313,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,771,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,758,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,337,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,155,000 after buying an additional 1,068,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,942,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,689,013,000 after buying an additional 188,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,456,000 after buying an additional 1,554,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/intuitive-surgical-isrg-stock-price-down-5-5-after-insider-selling.html.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.