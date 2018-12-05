INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER (PCY) Short Interest Update

INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER (NYSEARCA:PCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,913 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 830,003 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PCY opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCY. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 243,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER by 421.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/EMERGING MKTS SOVER by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter.

