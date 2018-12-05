Invesco (IVZ) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.53 on Monday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,335,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 506,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

